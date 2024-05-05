StockNews.com Upgrades HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to Hold

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,523 shares of company stock worth $5,901,732. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

