Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

