Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -245.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $482,609. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

