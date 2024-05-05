Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head-To-Head Review

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Swvl alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 3.35 -$116.50 million N/A N/A CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 9.29 -$15.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Swvl and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swvl.

Volatility and Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A CFN Enterprises -430.91% N/A -111.05%

Summary

Swvl beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.