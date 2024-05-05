Talkspace (TALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Talkspace to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Talkspace has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

