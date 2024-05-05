TD Securities Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Get BCE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.83. The firm has a market cap of C$41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE has a one year low of C$43.96 and a one year high of C$64.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0296638 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.