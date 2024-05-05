Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $219.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $262.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

