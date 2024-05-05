Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.