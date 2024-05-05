Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

