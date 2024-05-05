Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.86

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $120.72, with a volume of 446971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,386,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

