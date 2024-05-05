Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

