The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$54.29 and a 52-week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

