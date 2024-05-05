The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.00

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 284036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.60 ($2.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £815.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,696.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92). In other The Global Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,042.87). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,564.92). Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

