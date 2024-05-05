The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSXMK

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.