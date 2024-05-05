The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

LEV stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

