The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LEV
Institutional Trading of Lion Electric
Lion Electric Trading Up 7.2 %
LEV stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What are earnings reports?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.