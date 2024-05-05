Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $190.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.