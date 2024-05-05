Thoughtworks (TWKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWKS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.97. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

