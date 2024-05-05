Tnf LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 331,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

