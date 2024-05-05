TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 288,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 255,551 shares.The stock last traded at $417.45 and had previously closed at $408.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

