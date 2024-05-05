Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Trading Down 6.8%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15. Approximately 4,979,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,009,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

