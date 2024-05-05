Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,570 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 41,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

