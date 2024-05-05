Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Traeger alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Traeger

Traeger Price Performance

COOK stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $287.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Traeger by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Traeger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Traeger by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.