TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

