Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 40,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $213,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

