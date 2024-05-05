Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 40,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.65.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.