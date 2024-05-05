Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.13

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 156611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

