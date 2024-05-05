Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,727 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.