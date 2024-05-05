Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.55

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 1329407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

