Truist Financial Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $240.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

CLH stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

