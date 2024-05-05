Truist Financial Increases Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $252.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.