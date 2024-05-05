Truist Financial Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Buy

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.80 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

