Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $470.84

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $470.84 and last traded at $465.21, with a volume of 17776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.73 and its 200 day moving average is $418.21. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

