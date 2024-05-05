UBS Group Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.