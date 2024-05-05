UBS Group Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $81.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Five9 Stock Up 2.0 %

FIVN stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

