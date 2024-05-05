UBS Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $125.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of FND opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after buying an additional 431,718 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

