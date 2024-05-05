UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.68

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $258.68 and last traded at $249.48, with a volume of 3187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 107,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 90,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

