UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.90

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.90 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.90), with a volume of 1788223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.87).

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £910 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.26 and a beta of 0.35.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.