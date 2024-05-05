Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.78. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6,551,008 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -333.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

