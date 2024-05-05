Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 29753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

