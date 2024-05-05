Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $215,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 41,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

