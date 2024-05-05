Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 19,031 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

