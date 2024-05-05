Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,851 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

TTEK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $208.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

