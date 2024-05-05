Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.62% of Redwood Trust worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 509,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $12,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 928,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 10.79. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $834.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RWT

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.