Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after buying an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

OTIS opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

