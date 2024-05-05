Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,277 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Natera worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natera by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Natera by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,330,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Natera by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,779 shares of company stock worth $34,667,871. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

