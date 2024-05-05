Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $202.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.