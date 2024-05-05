Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $58,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.