Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $58,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

