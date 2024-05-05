VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,092 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

