Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.83

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 261457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $14,679,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

