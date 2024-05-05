Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $35.29

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $34.08. Viad shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 45,088 shares traded.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Viad Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viad by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Viad by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Viad by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

