Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,415,639 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Marathon Oil worth $61,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

